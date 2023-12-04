Pakistan U-18 team wins International Polo Cup in Dubai

Pakistan under 18 team was led by Team Captain Saim Abbas

Published On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 19:28:02 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan Under 18 Polo Team won International Polo Cup at Dubai Polo Club on Monday after thrilling game by 7 vs 4 goals on the eve of National Day of Dubai.

Pakistan under 18 team was led by Team Captain Saim Abbas who scored three exciting goals.

Other players who participated from Pakistan were Saad Mirza, Changaiz Khan, Aamir Sheikh and Hashim Sheikh. Event was organized by Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club on National Day of UAE to enhance cooperation between both brotherly countries.