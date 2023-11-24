Sinner powers Italy past Netherlands, into Davis Cup semis

Jannik Sinner drove Italy into the Davis Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

Published On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 06:59:57 PKT

MALAGA (Spain) (AFP) – Jannik Sinner drove Italy into the Davis Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Thursday, the world number four triumphing in both his singles rubber and in the decisive doubles.

ATP Finals runner-up Sinner dispatched Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 to level the tie after Botic van de Zandschulp edged Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in the opening singles rubber.

Then Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego defeated Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals for the second year running in Malaga.

The wildcard entrants last managed back-to-back Davis Cup semi-finals between 1996-98 when they qualified for three consecutively.

"We were under a lot of pressure and starting a little bit as the underdogs in this deciding doubles match but it was a huge pleasure for me to play with (Sonego), we have an incredible team," said Sinner.

Netherlands, who last reached the final four in 2001, have not beaten Italy for 100 years, losing on the prior seven occasions, but started strongly by taking the opening singles rubber.

Italy captain Filippo Volandri selected world number 44 Arnaldi over the higher-ranked Lorenzo Musetti and he took the first set in a tie-break, after failing to convert two set points at 5-4 up.

Van de Zandschulp responded in the second set, breaking for a 5-3 lead and serving it out.

The Dutchman broke for a 2-1 lead but Arnaldi pulled him back, raising his game to level at 3-3 and waving his racquet in the air to gee up the many Italy supporters present.

However in the second tie-break Van de Zandschulp saved three match points and converted his first to snatch victory after Arnaldi fired a relatively simple backhand wide.

Sinner had to keep Italy in the tie and he triumphed in another tie-break after a first set with only two break points, both of which he spurned.

The Italian was far more clinical in the second set, with the Wimbledon semi-finalist breaking twice to take a 5-0 lead against the struggling Griekspoor.

Sinner won the second rubber when the Dutchman went long, striking 11 winners to only two unforced errors in the second set.

Both players returned in the doubles, with Italy breaking decisively for a 5-3 lead when Koolhof pushed a return into the net, before Sinner clinched the first set with an ace.

The Italians earned another crucial break to move 4-3 ahead, this time with Griekspoor hitting the net, and Volandri's team served it out.

Later Thursday Novak Djokovic's Serbia face Britain, with the winners taking on Italy in Saturday's second semi-final.

Australia face surprise package Finland in the first semi on Friday.

