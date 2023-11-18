OCA fined $500,000 by WADA over North Korea flag dispute

Sports Sports OCA fined $500,000 by WADA over North Korea flag dispute

Despite repeated reminders from WADA before and during the Games, the OCA refused to comply

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 09:44:35 PKT

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has fined the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) $500,000 for allowing North Korea to fly its flag at the Asian Games in Hangzhou despite it being banned over non-compliance with global anti-doping rules.

WADA banned the flag at all major sporting events, outside the Olympic and Paralympic Games, in 2021 after deeming that North Korea had failed to implement an effective testing programme.

But the flag was displayed throughout the 19th Asian Games in China at the opening ceremony, in the athletes' village, and at competitions and medal ceremonies.

"It became clear during the Asian Games that the OCA did not take steps to comply with the terms of the DPRK's non-compliance and that the DPRK flag was repeatedly flown during the entire event...," WADA said in a statement on Friday.

"Despite repeated reminders from WADA before and during the Games, the OCA refused to comply."

