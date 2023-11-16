Pakistan take on Saudi Arabia in world cup qualifier

The match will be played at Al-Fateh Stadium tonight

Thu, 16 Nov 2023 19:39:00 PKT

SAUDI ARABIA (Web Desk) - Pakistan will play against Saudi Arabia in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the first time in its football history.

The match will be played at Al-Fateh Stadium.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last played against each other in 1978 at the latter’s home which the Green Shirts were humiliated 6-0, says a report.

Jordan and Tajikistan are the other teams in Pakistan’s group.

The four teams will play against each other and the top two nations will progress to the third round while the last two teams qualify for the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Being a host country of the 2027 Asian Cup, Saudi Arabia have already qualified for the event.

Pakistan squad:

Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt, Salman-Ul-Haq, Hassan Ali

Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal, Haseeb Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Saddam, Junaid

Shah, Rao Umar Hayat, Muhammad Hamza Munir

Midfielders: Rahis Nabi, Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Imran Kiyani, Harun Hamid

Forwards: Shayak Dost, Otis Khan, Fareed Ullah, Abdul Samad Arshad, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Adeel Younas