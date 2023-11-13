Dimarco stunner helps Inter beat Frosinone and return to Serie A summit

Inter Milan reclaimed top spot in Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Frosinone on Sunday.

Published On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 07:40:05 PKT

MILAN (Reuters) - Federico Dimarco scored with a stunning lob from over 50 metres out and Hakan Calhanoglu netted a penalty as Inter Milan reclaimed top spot in Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Frosinone on Sunday.

Inter broke the deadlock two minutes before halftime as Dimarco surged past the halfway line on the left flank and let fly with a looping effort that sailed over Frosinone keeper Stefano Turati, who had ventured off his line.

Calhanoglu converted a penalty three minutes after the break to double Inter's advantage after Ilario Monterisi tripped Marcus Thuram.

The victory sent Inter back to the summit with 31 points, two clear of Juventus in second place. Frosinone are 12th with 15 points.

"At the start, I saw Denzel (Dumfries), then I saw the goalkeeper off the line and went for it," Dimarco told DAZN.

"Thankfully, it went in, otherwise I would’ve got so many insults raining down on me from the stands."

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi said the goal would be viewed all around the world.

"Clearly it was a stunner that I think will already be going viral all over the world," he said.

"That was a balanced moment of the match, we had created something against a well-organised side, but this great goal opened up the door.

"Then the Marcus Thuram run and the penalty helped us to have a more relaxed second half."

Inter almost made an explosive start, but Calhanoglu's corner curled across the box, narrowly eluding Thuram at the back post.

The French forward had another opportunity with an angled shot, but Turati reacted quickly to keep it out.

Turati was called into action once more soon afterwards, getting fingertips to Lautaro Martinez's strike and deflecting it over the crossbar.

Frosinone dug in after Inter scored their second goal and went close to narrowing the deficit when Walid Cheddira's shot struck the post moments later.

In stoppage time, Martinez missed a clear opportunity for a third Inter goal but sent his close-range effort wide.

Inter face a top-of-the-table showdown at Juve after the international break on Nov. 26, when Frosinone will host fellow Serie A newcomers Genoa.

