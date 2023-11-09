Philadelphia Union down New England to book semi-final berth

A 79th-minute goal from Chris Donovan settled a scrappy encounter to give Philadelphia a 2-0 win

New York (AFP) – Philadelphia Union booked their place in the semi-finals of the MLS Cup Eastern Conference playoffs on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution.

A 79th-minute goal from Chris Donovan settled a scrappy encounter to give Philadelphia a 2-0 win in the best-of-three first round series. Fourth-seeded Philadelphia, runners-up in last year's MLS Cup final, will face top-seeds Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Wednesday's victory over New England was marred by a dismissal for New England's Canadian international midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who was given a straight red just before halftime for stamping on Philadelphia's Daniel Gazdag.

The sending-off came after New England had vowed to take a more robust approach into game two following their 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia in game one.

Union coach Jim Curtin appeared to take aim at the pre-match remarks from New England following Philadelphia's win.

"There was some noise from New England before the game, but our guys worried about themselves and took care of business," Curtin said.

"For all the young kids out there -- do your talking on the field, because that's where games are really won and lost.

"Talking before the game and after -- it's all noise and nonsense."