Colombia Olympian investigated over corruption while sports minister

Prosecutors said the 2000 Sydney Games gold medalist is suspected of 'possible illicit actions'

07 September,2023 10:29 am

Bogotá (AFP) – Colombian prosecutors said Wednesday they are investigating Olympic weightlifting champion Maria Isabel Urrutia on suspicion she mishandled hundreds of public contracts while serving as sports minister under leftist President Gustavo Petro.

Prosecutors said the 2000 Sydney Games gold medalist is suspected of "possible illicit actions" when she handled 104 contracts "without complying with legal requirements," according to a statement sent to the media.

Urrutia, who maintains her innocence, heads to court in the next few days, the statement added, without providing more details. The 58-year-old athlete who won Colombia's first Olympic gold medal served in Petro's cabinet after he came to power in August 2022.

In February, facing a deep political crisis, Petro replaced three of his ministers, including Urrutia. Petro argued she was not spending government money wisely. According to an indictment presented by prosecutors in June, Urrutia sought to "guarantee" that her allies receive government contracts.

Urrutia says she acted legally and claims that Petro's decision to fire her was politically motivated.