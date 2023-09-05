Amitabh Bachchan gets 'golden ticket' of Cricket World Cup 2023
Sports
The superstar will be able to watch all matches in VIP box due to golden ticket
(Web Desk) - Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has received a golden ticket for the 2023 Cricket World Cup from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The news was published by the Indian cricket board on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.
In a post on X, BCCI said, "Golden ticket for our golden icons! BCCI Honorary Secretary@JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri@SrBachchan."
“A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan's unwavering support for #TeamIndia continues to inspire us all. We're thrilled to have him join us for the @ICC @CricketWorldCup2023," BCCI added.
The 2023 Cricket World Cup is set to start from October 5 and the final would be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad.