Amitabh Bachchan gets 'golden ticket' of Cricket World Cup 2023

The superstar will be able to watch all matches in VIP box due to golden ticket

05 September,2023 08:17 pm

(Web Desk) - Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has received a golden ticket for the 2023 Cricket World Cup from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The news was published by the Indian cricket board on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

In a post on X, BCCI said, "Golden ticket for our golden icons! BCCI Honorary Secretary@JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri@SrBachchan."

“A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan's unwavering support for #TeamIndia continues to inspire us all. We're thrilled to have him join us for the @ICC @CricketWorldCup2023," BCCI added.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup is set to start from October 5 and the final would be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

