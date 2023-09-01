Hojlund ready for United debut at Arsenal, says Ten Hag

01 September,2023

(Reuters) - Rasmus Hojlund is fit and available for Manchester United and could make his debut in their Premier League game against Arsenal this weekend, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

The Danish striker joined the club from Atalanta for a reported fee of 72 million pounds ($91.22 million) before the season began, but has yet to feature for United due to a back injury.

"He had a good training week, tomorrow we have a final training, but he is doing well, he is responding well, so yeah he will be available for Sunday's game," Ten Hag told reporters before the game with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

Another player who could make his first appearance for the club is new signing Sergio Reguilon. The Spanish left back has arrived from Tottenham Hotspur.

"He is here, he trained," the Dutch manager confirmed.

"He's a very experienced player, played for big clubs, already played a lot of LaLiga and Premier League games, he has a very good background, he can play very intense football, we are happy."

After Dean Henderson joined Crystal Palace on Thursday, United have signed Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce.

"He will be in the squad as well yeah. Now we have the keeper group, again, is fully there, we covered every position, so I think we have a very good keeper group with the arrival of Altay."

United are strongly linked by British media with a loan deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. With the transfer window closing later on Friday, Ten Hag would not be drawn on the subject but he is satisfied with the club's work in the transfer market.

"We have done good business, we constructed a strong squad and we are ready to go with the fight. I can't tell because I don't know if he (Amrabat) can sign. When we have news, we will report it immediately."

United, with two wins from three games, travel to face Arsenal on Sunday, with the Gunners sitting one point ahead of them in the table.