Czech striker Schick to miss 2024 Euro qualifier vs Albania

29 August,2023 09:05 pm

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Euro 2020 joint top scorer Patrik Schick will miss the Czech Republic's Euro 2024 qualifier next week due to injury, the national team said on Tuesday.

The Czechs, who host Albania on Sept. 7 in Group E, will have to do without the Bayer 04 Leverkusen striker and injured Benfica Lisbon defender David Jurasek.

After three matches played, the Czechs lead their group with seven points, followed by Albania with six points. The Faroe Islands, Moldova and Poland are also in the group.