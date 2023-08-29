Wozniacki wins on Grand Slam comeback at US Open

The former world number one from Denmark returned to tennis earlier this month

29 August,2023 09:11 am

New York (AFP) – Caroline Wozniacki won her opening match in her first Grand Slam appearance in over three years on Monday, beating Russian qualifier Tatiana Prozorova 6-3, 6-2 at the US Open.

The former world number one from Denmark returned to tennis earlier this month, having retired after the 2020 Australian Open to start a family, and giving birth to two children.

Wozniacki broke three times in the first set against her 227th-ranked opponent who was making her Grand Slam main draw debut and playing just her third tour-level event.

Prozorova required treatment for a leg injury between sets before Wozniacki, the US Open runner-up in 2009 and 2014, wrapped up victory and set up a meeting with another former Grand Slam champion, Petra Kvitova. "It feels amazing to be back," said the 33-year-old Wozniacki, who was handed a wild card entry for the tournament.

"Obviously I was very nervous to be out here having not been out here since 2019." "It's amazing to get another chance. To get a win under my belt, it feels so special," she added. "I love playing out here. It's just so electric, there's such a buzz coming out here in New York to play."