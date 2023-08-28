Arshad Nadeem wins silver medal in javelin throw at World Athletics Championships

28 August,2023

BUDAPEST (Dunya News) – Pakistan ace athlete Arshad Nadeem won the silver medal in the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday night.

Arshad Nadeem clinched silver with a throw of 87.82 metres. India's Neeraj Chopra with a throw of 88.17 metres won the gold medal. The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch took the bronze with a throw of 86.67 metres.

Arshad Nadeem started the javelin throw final event with a throw of 74.80 metres. He threw the javelin to 82.81 metres in his second attempt. Nadeem managed a throw of 87.82 metres in his third attempt which was good enough to grab the silver medal.

Arshad Nadeem threw the javelin to 87.15 metres in his fourth attempt. He committed a foul in his fifth attempt while he managed a throw of 81.86 metres in his sixth and last attempt.

Last year at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the javelin throw gold and underlined his status as a world class athlete. With his effort of 90.18 metres, Nadeem crossed a barrier that only a handful of throwers have.

