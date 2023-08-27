Pakistani boxer Taimoor Khan knocks out India's Singh in 30 seconds

The bout was part of the Word Boxing Association's (WBA) Colour World Cup World Tour

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistani boxer and Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Champion Taimoor Khan knocked India’s Jaskaran Singh in a bout in Dubai.

Taimoor downed Singh in the first round in 30 seconds at the bout which was part of the Word Boxing Association’s (WBA) Colour World Cup World Tour.

"I successfully defended my Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight title and beat India’s undefeated heavyweight boxer Jaskaran Singh on a technical knockout within 30 seconds", he said in a statement.

It may be mentioned that Taimoor Khan retained his Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship title after defeating his Thai counterpart, Aekkaphob Auraiwan, in a highly-anticipated bout in Bangkok earlier this year.

Taimoor was so far an undefeated Pakistani heavyweight boxer in 10 fights.