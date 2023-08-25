Arshad Nadeem qualifies for World Athletics Championship final, Paris Olympics

25 August,2023 06:40 pm

(Web Desk) – Pakistan's renowned javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem reached the final in the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

Simultaneously, Nadeem secured his place in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nadeem displayed his finest performance when he launched the javelin a remarkable distance of 86.79 meters, surpassing the Olympic qualification standard of 85.50 meters. His journey had a rocky start with an initial throw of 70.63 meters, but he quickly bounced back with an impressive 81.53 meters in his second attempt.

To secure a spot in the final, Nadeem needed to reach a distance of at least 83 meters or secure a place among the top 12 competitors. The final round for javelin throw is scheduled for Sunday, August 27.

Arshad Nadeem gained worldwide recognition when he finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics, a significant achievement that transformed his life, bringing him fame, fortune, and a remarkable personal transformation. He continued to impress by securing fifth place in the World Championship in the United States the following year.

Nadeem achieved his personal best with a throw of 90.18 meters during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, setting a record for the quadrennial event.

However, his journey faced setbacks as he underwent elbow and left knee surgeries in London. After a period of rehabilitation, he made his competitive return in May at the 34th National Games in Quetta, where he secured gold for his department, Wapda. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury to his right knee during the event, which led to his withdrawal from the recent Asian Championship held in Bangkok.

