Skorza eyes redemption as Urawa advance in Asian Champions League

Sports Sports Skorza eyes redemption as Urawa advance in Asian Champions League

Defending champions confirmed their place in Thursday's draw with a 3-0 win over Hong Kong's Lee Man

23 August,2023 10:37 am

TOKYO (Reuters) - Urawa Red Diamonds coach Maciej Skorza will be looking to erase a blemish on his resume that has lingered for more than a decade when he takes the Japanese side into the group stages of the Asian Champions League next month.

The defending champions confirmed their place in Thursday's draw with a 3-0 win over Hong Kong's Lee Man on Tuesday, with Skorza set to lead the club on their quest for a record-equalling fourth continental crown.

Skorza steered Urawa to victory over Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in the Asian Champions League final in May, five months after replacing Ricardo Rodriguez with the Spaniard having already guided the team through the group phase and into the decider.

But while the Polish coach has an Asian Champions League winner's medal in his trophy cabinet, he still wants to make amends for his previous personal failure in the competition.

"I think this participation in the group stage is very important for our club and also I think for Japanese football," said Skorza.

"But for me this is a very special day because I had experience from the Champions League around 10 years ago when I was coaching in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq. "We were playing in the group but we didn't qualify from the group, so now I've got the chance to make this step forward."