Pakistan win Asian Junior Squash Under-13 title

Nauman Khan defeated his compatriot Ahmed Khalil

20 August,2023 03:15 pm

(Web Desk) - Pakistan has won Asian Junior Squash Under-13 title after a span of six years.

In the final played in Dalian, China today, Pakistan's Nauman Khan defeated his compatriot Ahmed Khalil.

In the Under-17 category Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz won the bronze medal.