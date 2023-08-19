Meeting with Nawaz sparks rumour regarding Umar Akmal joining PML-N

Sports Sports Meeting with Nawaz sparks rumour regarding Umar Akmal joining PML-N

Meeting with Nawaz sparks rumour regarding Umar Akmal joining PML-N

19 August,2023 05:28 pm

(Web Desk) - Umar Akmal, a member of the national cricket team, met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday at his London home, which sparked rumours that he would join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

After the meeting, Akmal told the media that he had made the PML-N leader a "special request" that he believed would be granted.

"I appreciate that he [Nawaz Sharif] made time for me. For me, it's a privilege," the cricket player remarked. But he kept his request's specifics a secret.

When asked how Pakistani cricket was doing, Akmal replied that it was doing well and will become better if Nawaz got back to Pakistan.

He declared that his "fitness was good" and expressed his desire to play for Pakistan in cricket.

In accordance with Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, the Pakistan Cricket Board banned Akmal from playing cricket in 2020. Later, in 2021, he was permitted to play in domestic cricket.

Faheem Ashraf, an all-around player for the Pakistani squad, also met Nawaz at his home the previous year.

Faheem was included in Pakistan's team for the upcoming Afghanistan series and Asia Cup even though his last ODI appearance was in 2021.

The Pakistani team has assembled in Sri Lanka before of their three one-day international matches against Afghanistan on August 22, 24, and 26.



