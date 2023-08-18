World Squash Federation hands Hamza Khan clean chit in age controversy case

18 August,2023 07:41 pm

(Web Desk) – The World Squash Federation (WSF) on Friday cleared Pakistani star Hamza Khan, World Junior Squash Champion, of any age-related discrepancies following inquiries raised by Egypt.

WSF announced that it had concluded its investigation and found no evidence to suggest that Hamza Khan's age differed from the one recorded on his official passport.

Hamza Khan clinched the World Junior title in 2023 by defeating Egypt's Muhammad Zakarya in the final.

Following the doubts raised by the Egypt Squash Federation, the WSF engaged in thorough consultations with experts, including the WSF Medical Commission and the International Olympic Committee.

The WSF statement said, "After extensive consultation, it has been determined that there is no basis to support claims that the age of Hamza Khan, the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Champion from Pakistan, deviates from the date of birth on his official passport."

The statement also noted that Hamza Khan has participated in various official international junior events over several years, consistently registering the same date of birth.

