Punjab governor honours young chess star

Ayat Asmi wins bronze medal in under-12 category of World School Championship

17 August,2023 10:59 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Young Pakistani chess player Ayat Asmi (10), who clinched bronze medal in the World School Championships, held in Kazakhstan, was honoured by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.

The Punjab governor awarded Asmi with a Certificate of Recognition during a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Earlier on August 13, Punjab Sports Minister Wahab Riaz took part 'Rising Stars' event where Ayat Asmi and West Asian Youth Championship Maldives bronze medalist Isam Bashir were praised for earning medals for Pakistan.

The Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) is confident that remarkable performance of Ayat and Isam will ignite enthusiasm for chess at the school level.

The CFP believed that this is just the beginning of the turnaround story of Pakistani chess. With a motivated team, the federation is committed to explore as many players, especially at the junior level

CFP is particularly grateful to all sports bodies and especially the governor’s office for appreciating the performance of Pakistan’s young chess players.

