Mauritius beat Pakistan in four-nation cup opener

Four-nation tournament is being played among teams of Pakistan, Mauritius, Kenya and Djibouti

12 June,2023 09:11 am

Port Louis (Web Desk) - Mauritius beat Pakistan football team 3-0 in the opening match of the four-nation cup at the Anjalay Stadium Belle Vue Harel on Sunday.

The Men in Green conceded three goals within the first 25 minutes in the second half.

Jeremy Robert of Mauritius opened the account for the hosts in the 53rd minute of the game. Ashley Nazira scored the second goal in the 63rd minute. Pakistan’s Mamoom Mosa scored an own goal in the 72nd minute of the game to extend Mauritius’s lead.

After losing eight successive games, this was Mauritus’ first international victory. The head coach of Pakistan’s football team said former England youth team Captain Easah Suliman and Denmark-based defender Abdullah Iqbal would join the team on June 12. Both players had missed the match against Mauritius.

Kenya and Djibouti are the other teams in the tournament being held on basis of single-league basis. The team finishing at the summit on points will be declared winners.

Kenya are the highest-ranked side in the tournament with 102 ranking followed by Mauritius with 180 ranking, Djibouti with 193 and Pakistan with 195 being the lowest-ranked side.

Pakistan will face their next game against Kenya on June 14 with their last to come up against Djibouti on June 17.

Pakistan, if allowed by the state, will then move to India from Mauritius to feature in the SAFF Cup scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4.