Swiatek meets Muchova for women's title Saturday; Djokovic-Ruud on Sunday

Sports Sports Swiatek meets Muchova for women's title Saturday; Djokovic-Ruud on Sunday

Swiatek is seeking a second consecutive championship at Roland Garros and her third overall

10 June,2023 02:12 pm

PARIS (AP) — No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face unseeded Karolina Muchova in the French Open women’s final Saturday.

Swiatek is seeking a second consecutive championship at Roland Garros and her third overall. She also will be trying to win her fourth Grand Slam title.

It is the 43rd-ranked Muchova’s debut in a major final. She had never been past the third round in Paris until now.

They have played each other just once before. That was back in the first round of a small tournament in the Czech Republic in 2019. Muchova won that one, which also was played on red clay. The stakes are much greater this time, of course.

WHEN IS THE WOMEN’S FINAL?

Play begins in Swiatek vs. Muchova at Court Philippe Chatrier at 3 p.m. local time in Paris, which is 9 a.m. EDT. That will be followed by the men’s doubles final, with Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek facing Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. It is an off day in men’s singles.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz put on quite a show for two sets in the men’s semifinals — including one particularly memorable shot by Alcaraz. But a combination of Djokovic’s relentlessness and the stress of the occasion contributed to cramping for Alcaraz, and he had to forfeit one game while receiving treatment early in the third set then was never the same.

Djokovic ended up winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to reach his 34th career Grand Slam final — and move one victory away from what would be a record-breaking 23rd major championship. He is currently tied with Rafael Nadal at 22.

Djokovic’s opponent on Sunday will be No. 4 Casper Ruud, who eliminated No. 22 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals. Last year, Ruud was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open and to Alcaraz at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic owns a 4-0 head-to-head record against Ruud and has won all eight sets they’ve played against each other.

