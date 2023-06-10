Leeds United owner Radrizzani agrees to sell to 49ers Enterprises

49ers Enterprises have been a shareholder at Leeds, recently relegated from the Premier League

10 June,2023 12:05 pm

Derby, Britain (Reuters) - Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has reached an agreement to sell his stake in the club to 49ers Enterprises, the second-tier English side said on Friday.

49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, have been a shareholder at Leeds, recently relegated from the Premier League, since their initial investment in May 2018.

Over the last few years, their stake increased to 44 percent, while Radrizzani's Aser Ventures owned the remaining 56 percent. Leeds said that a purchase had now been agreed.

"All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League," the statement added.