Alcaraz will learn from French Open anguish, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic backed Carlos Alcaraz to win the French Open "multiple times".

10 June,2023 07:13 am

PARIS (AFP) – Novak Djokovic backed Carlos Alcaraz to win the French Open "multiple times" after the young Spaniard suffered severe cramps which derailed his titles hopes Friday in a semi-final loss to the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

The 36-year-old Djokovic, chasing a record 23rd men's Grand Slam title and third Roland Garros crown, defeated an ailing Alcaraz 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to become the oldest men's finalist in Paris since Bill Tilden in 1930.

But the highly-anticipated showdown ended in sorry anticlimax with the 20-year-old Alcaraz afflicted by "whole body" cramping that heavily restricted his movement in the third and fourth sets.

"It was very demanding physically for both of us, and things like that physically, cramps or whatever he was struggling with, can happen," said Djokovic, who will meet last year's runner-up Casper Ruud in his 34th Grand Slam final.

"Respect for him for hanging in there until the last point, really. It was obvious that he was struggling with his movement.

"It's unfortunate for the crowd, it's unfortunate for the match of this importance for both of us, but that's sport. It happens when you play on extremely high intensity as we both did I think for the first two sets. It was so even."

Alcaraz's physical struggles drained the suspense as he gamely fought to carry on after a thrilling first two sets, with Djokovic dominating the opener before the Spaniard levelled in the second.

The world number one pulled up clutching his right calf as Djokovic held serve for 1-1 in the third set, effectively giving his rival the next game rather than hobble through to the changeover.

Alcaraz was a shadow of the unshakeable, all-action player who began the match, barely able to move as Djokovic breezed through the rest of the set.

He returned for the fourth set after a bathroom break looking somewhat more mobile, but after Djokovic saved a break point in the opening game any lingering resistance from Alcaraz subsided.

'PART OF THE LEARNING CURVE'

Alcaraz later admitted the tension was brought on by nerves and the challenge of playing Djokovic, who sympathised with his much younger rival.

"I have experienced that several times. Early in my career I was struggling quite a bit physically. I can understand the emotions and circumstances that affect you mentally and emotionally," said Djokovic.

"Being in one of the greatest tournaments of the world, maybe for the first time in his career he was expected to win. He was maybe not an underdog chasing the title and trying to win against a favourite, but it was probably the other way around.

"So maybe that affected him, you know, and as he said, it probably did.

"But it's a part of the learning curve. It's part of the experience. He's only 20."

Djokovic now has the chance Sunday to break the record he shares with Rafael Nadal for the most men's Grand Slam titles, but the Serb insisted Alcaraz would have plenty more opportunities at the French Open.

"I told him that he's got plenty of time, and that I'm sure he's gonna win Roland Garros multiple times in the future," said Djokovic.

"I have no doubt about it. I mean, he's an amazing player. Just possesses so much quality, so dynamic, so much power in his shots, very complete player.

"He already has won a Grand Slam. He's the youngest ever No. 1 in the history of the game. You know, there is a lot to be excited about for him for the future."

