Kvaratskhelia named Player of the Season in Serie A

Kvaratskhelia named Player of the Season in Serie A

The Georgia international had an impressive season

03 June,2023 11:06 am

Turin, Italy (Reuters) - Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named Player of the Season by Serie A on Friday.

The Georgia international had an impressive season, helping Napoli secure their first Scudetto in 33 years with his contribution of 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games.

Having joined from Dinamo Batumi before the campaign, the 22-year-old follows last term's winner Rafael Leao of AC Milan. "...Kvaratskhelia`s impact on the league has been impressive," said Serie A Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo.

"Congratulations to Napoli for having brought to Italy this talent, who from the very first matches showed off his repertoire of technique, dribbling, personality and creativity." Napoli's Luciano Spalletti was Serie A Coach of the Season.