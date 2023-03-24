Van Aert outduels big guns at E3 cobbled classic

24 March,2023

Harelbeke (AFP) – Belgian Wout Van Aert beat great rivals Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar to win the E3 cobbled classic in Belgium on Friday for his first victory of the season.

The 204km race takes on the same climbs and cobbles as the more revered Tour of Flanders and the lead trio broke away from a strong field to contest the victory between them.

Jumbo man Van Aert just edged Van der Poel, who won the Milan San Remo last week after two-time Tour de France winner Pogacar led the trio over most of the final kilometre.

"I'm happy to be stood in the middle" on the podium, Van Aert said.

"It's been a while since I won a race on the road."

Van Aert also won the race last season.