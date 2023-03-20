Logano, Ford deliver answer to Chevy's strong NASCAR start

20 March,2023 11:07 pm

HAMPTON (AP) — As the reigning NASCAR champion, Joey Logano had no reason to panic when Team Penske had a slower than expected start to the new season.

He was second in the season-opening Daytona 500 but hardly the dominant driver he was at the end of last season, when Logano won his second Cup title. Even worse, Ford was shut out of the first four races of the season, which were won by Chevrolet drivers.

So Logano’s return to the winner’s circle in Atlanta was a much-needed boost for Ford. Chevrolet won the Daytona 500 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., at California with Kyle Busch and then back-to-back wins by Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron.

But at Atlanta Motor Speedway — led by Logano — Team Penske had the three fastest qualifiers for Sunday’s race. Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney followed Logano in qualifying.

Even better for the Blue Oval bunch? Ford drivers lined up in the top eight spots.

Logano showed that qualifying was no fluke as he dominated the race and then passed fellow Ford driver and former Penske teammate Brad Keselowski on the final lap to claim his first win of 2023.

Team Penske executive vice president Walter Czarnecki was asked if the win was an important statement that Hendrick and the Chevrolets would have competition this season.