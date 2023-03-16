Gut-Behrami wins super-G to claim World Cup globe

Gut-Behrami wins super-G to claim World Cup globe

The reigning Olympic super-G champion clocked 1min 26.70 sec for victory

16 March,2023 03:41 pm

Soldeu (Andorra) (AFP) – Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami claimed the season's super-G title after winning the race at the World Cup finals in Andorra on Thursday.

The reigning Olympic super-G champion clocked 1min 26.70 sec for victory, 0.22sec ahead of Italy's Federica Brignone.

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel rounded out the podium, a further 0.25sec adrift.

Going into the race in the resort of Soldeu, five skiers were in a position to claim the super-G crystal globe, finally won by the 31-year-old Gut-Behrami for the fourth time in her career after previous titles in 2014, 2016 and 2021.

The Swiss racer finished just 45 points ahead of Brignone in the final super-G standings, with Mowinckel in third in a close contest with Italy's Elena Curtoni and Austrian Cornelia Huetter.

US star Mikaela Shiffrin, who has already won the overall title, finished the race 14th, 1.46sec behind the winner. Recently-crowned world champion Marta Bassino came in eighth (+1.15sec), just behind teammate Sofia Goggia.