Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets in 2023 NFL season

15 March,2023 11:55 pm

New York (AFP) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that he intends to play for the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL season.

The 39-year-old signal caller had left his future plans uncertain since the end of last season, but revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he wants to leave the team he has played for since his 2005 NFL debut.

"I think since Friday I've made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said.

"I haven't been holding anything up at this point. It has been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, and kind of digging their heels in, so it is interesting at this point to step back and take a look at the whole picture."

The Packers and Jets remain in talks on exact details for a trade for the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

Green Bay had been looking to hang onto Rodgers earlier in the off-season but in recent weeks team officials had spoken of Rodgers and his time with the Packers in the past tense.

"From my side all the love, appreciation and gratitude for everything Green Bay has done for me," Rodgers said. "And also the reality of the situation, like it is what it is.

"The Packers would like to move on. They've let me know that in so many words, they've let other people know that in direct words.

"And because I still have that fire and I want to play, I'd like to play in New York, it's just a matter of getting that done at this point."

Rodgers led the Packers to victory in the 2011 Super Bowl, defeating Pittsburgh 31-25. Rodgers threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the triumph.