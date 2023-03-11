Champion-elect Odermatt wins Kranjska Gora giant slalom

Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) (AFP) – Marco Odermatt stormed to victory in Saturday's World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora as the Swiss skier wrapped up his second successive overall title with his 10th win of the season.

The Olympic champion was quickest after the first run in Slovenia and kept his cool second time down to finish 0.23 seconds ahead of Frenchman Alexis Pinturault. Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen came third at 0.37sec.

"It is another perfect day for me," said Odermatt. "It was very warm conditions. It wasn't easy to stay focused at the start. Everything was so soft, so it wasn't easy to ski. So I am very happy I could win this race."

Odermatt has won five of eight World Cup giant slaloms this season. He is on course for another crystal globe with a 140-point cushion over Kristoffersen in the discipline standings and two more races remaining.

"There is no secret, you just have to fight and stay on the line and keep your speed," added Odermatt."

Home favourite Zan Kranjec finished off the podium despite posting the second fastest opening run.

Odermatt, who won gold in the downhill and giant slalom at last month's world championships, leads Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 486 points with five World Cup events to come.

But the Swiss is assured of retaining his overall crown with Kilde skipping this weekend's two giant slaloms ahead of the season finale in Andorra.

Odermatt could become just the second man to break the mythical 2,000 points barrier after Hermann Maier 23 years ago. Odermatt is on 1,726 and could race four more times over the next week.