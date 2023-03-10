Former F1 champion Button to enter three NASCAR races

Former F1 champion Button to enter three NASCAR races

10 March,2023 10:47 pm

(Reuters) - Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button will take part in three NASCAR Cup Series races this year, starting at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) later this month, organisers announced on Thursday.

Button, who won the F1 championship with Brawn GP in 2009, will make his Cup Series debut on March 26 at COTA in Austin, Texas.

The 43-year-old will then compete in the inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2 before racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Aug. 13. Button will drive the No. 15 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing.

"I won the world championship with Mobil 1, and 14 of my 15 wins in Formula One were with Mobil 1, as well as winning the Super GT championship with them," Button said.

"We've had a really close relationship over the years and I can't think of a better partner."

After retiring from F1 in 2017, Button drove sports cars in the Japanese Super GT Series' GT500 class, where he won the 2018 championship.

The Briton also competed in five races in the FIA World Endurance Championship that included the 24 Hours of Le Mans.