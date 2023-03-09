Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on shooting charge

09 March,2023 10:04 pm

TACOMA (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to appear in court Thursday, a sheriff’s official said.

Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Pierce County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss said Kemp, 53, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

Kemp owns two cannabis stores in Seattle.