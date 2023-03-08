Wapda reigns supreme in national badminton championship 2023

Wins men, women doubles, and men's singles

08 March,2023 01:22 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) yet again reined supreme in the 60th National Badminton Championship 2023 by winning both Men’s and Women’s team titles at the Wapda Sports Complex.

Wapda outplayed Higher Education Commission (HEC) by 3-0 in the Men’s final, while trounced Punjab by 3-1 in the Women’s finals.

In the Men’s finals, Wapda’s Laroosh Khan beat Rana Amraiz of HEC by 2-0 in the first singles, while Azeem Sarwar and Zunnain duo defeated Rohaan and Jalees of HEC by 2-0 in the doubles event. Apart from that, Wapda’s Muqeet Tahir took on Aashan of HEC by 2-1 in Men's singles final.

In the Women’s finals, Wapda’s Ghazala Siddique beat Punjab’s Zubaira by 2-0, whereas in doubles, Wapda’s Ghazala Siddique and Mahoor Shahzad defeated Zubaira and Aqsa of Punjab by 2-0. Wapda’s Bushra lost to Amal Tariq of Punjab by 1-2 as she retired hurt. Consequently, in the doubles, Wapda’s Saima Waqar and Khizra Rasheed beat Hadia and Qurat-ul-Ain of Punjab by 2-0.

The Championship is being organized by National Badminton Federation in collaboration with Wapda Sports Board. Though the matches for team titles have concluded, the matches for individual titles will continue till March 12.

As many as 11 teams participated in the Championship including Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, AJK, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways, Wapda, Higher Education Commission, and Police.