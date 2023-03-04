Andersen own goal hands Villa win over 10-man Palace

04 March,2023 10:52 pm

BIRMINGHAM (Reuters) - A Joachim Andersen own goal handed Aston Villa a 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace in a dire Premier League clash on Saturday, after the visitors' midfielder Cheick Doucoure was sent off.

The result leaves Villa in 11th place on 34 points from 25 games, while Palace are 12th, with Patrick Vieira's side yet to win in the league in 2023. Palace are currently on the longest winless run of any team in the league.

Wilfried Zaha, making his return after missing Palace's last four games due to injury, thought he had opened the scoring early on when he dribbled past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to slot home, but it was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.



"(The disallowed goal) gave us a kick up the backside, it was a tight one - I thought it was on at the time but VAR don't get the offside ones wrong, so thankfully that went in our favour," Villa midfielder John McGinn said.

Villa quickly grew into the game and dominated possession, with Palace looking threatening on the counterattack at times, but neither side was able to create much of note.

The hosts then got their noses in front in the 27th minute when Matty Cash whipped in a low cross across the face of goal and Palace defender Andersen inadvertently put the ball into his own net.

In-form forward Ollie Watkins spurned a glorious opportunity right before halftime, firing wide after being picked out by McGinn.

Palace's afternoon went from bad to worse after the break, with Doucoure sent off in the 62nd minute after earning a second yellow card for clattering into Villa defender Calum Chambers minutes after a heavy challenge on Boubacar Kamara, who went off injured.

McGinn drew an excellent save from Palace keeper Vicente Guaita in the 74th minute with an effort from close range, which would go down as the only shot on target of a game that had precious few clear chances.

It was Villa's first home win since January.

"We ground out the three points. I'm sure the manager won't be pleased with the second-half performance but it's a win and we've been craving a win here for a while," McGinn added.

"Great to get the three points and it gives us an opportunity to look up and not down."

Villa have lost only one of their 11 Premier League home games against Palace, a 1-0 defeat in December 2013.

