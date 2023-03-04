Sania Mirza shines in her new look on Instagram

Sania Mirza shines in her new look on Instagram

04 March,2023 05:33 pm

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Sania Mirza, a prolific Tennis player, again made her fans liked her even more with her new photos on Instagram.

She keeps her fans aware of her regular activities by uploading her pics on the video and photo sharing app.

The tennis player could be seen wearing a silk-printed blouse with loose trousers and nude heels.

The mum-of-one completed her look with basic gold jewellery and natural makeup. Sania tied her hair into a loose ponytail with strands of hair falling on her face.

"I'm ready to Game. Set. Celebrate! in Hyderabad on 5th March!" Sania wrote on her Instagram post.

The tennis star is spending some quality time at her home in Dubai before jetting off to her hometown Hyderabad in India where she will bid adieu to the game she's been playing for the last 20 years.

Recently, she informed her fans and tennis buffs about where they can find tickets to attend her farewell match. The much-awaited mega event has been titled 'Game. Set. Celebrate!' and will take place on Sunday, March 5 at the LB Tennis Stadium, Hyderabad.