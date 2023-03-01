Juventus beat Torino in six-goal thriller to maintain top four push

Sports Sports Juventus beat Torino in six-goal thriller to maintain top four push

Juventus continued their winning run in thrilling style after beating local rivals Torino 4-2.

01 March,2023 08:01 am

TORINO (Reuters) - Juventus continued their winning run in thrilling style after beating local rivals Torino 4-2 at home in Serie A on Tuesday to keep alive their faint hopes of finishing in the top four.

Massimiliano Allegri's side, who had 15 points deducted by an Italian soccer court investigating the club's transfer dealings, extended their league winning streak to four matches.

They are seventh in the standings, six points behind Atalanta in sixth, the last place that gives European football next season.

Yann Karamoh gave the visitors the lead after 92 seconds when he was left unmarked from a corner and finished from close range.

Juve equalised after 16 minutes when Filip Kostic ran into the box and crossed for Juan Cuadrado, whose shot deflected off a Torino defender and beyond keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The final minutes before the break led to a flurry of activity as Antonia Sanabria scored for Torino in the 43rd before Danilo headed in the equaliser in stoppage time.

Gleison Bremer put Juve ahead in the 71st minute when he managed to break free from his marker and head Federico Chiesa's cross into the net.

Juve effectively wrapped up the win 10 minutes later when Adrien Rabiot bundled in a set piece into the box.

Torino are ninth in the league with 31 points.

