England goalkeeper Pickford signs new Everton deal

24 February,2023 04:23 pm

London (AFP) – England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has signed a new long-term contract with Everton, committing his future to the Premier League club until June 2027.

The 28-year-old, who had been approaching the final 12 months of his contract, was linked with a move to Tottenham among other clubs but has now signed a four-and-a-half year deal.

Pickford, a £30 million ($36 million) signing from Sunderland in 2017, has made more than 200 appearances for Everton.

The club, who appointed former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager in late January, are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone.

"It's massive to sign this new contract at such a special club for me," Pickford told Everton TV. "The support I've had from everyone at the club since I joined... has been so important to my family and me. I'm happy here and so are my family. We love it at Everton.

"Everton is a massive club. The past few seasons have not been what we wanted but we now have a manager who I believe will point us in the right direction and get us up the table. It's definitely my aim to be successful at this club."

He added: "This contract will take me to more than 10 years at Everton and I want to build a legacy here to put myself up there with the likes of Neville Southall to be one of the best 'keepers to have played for Everton."

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said: "Jordan is one of the best goalkeepers in world football, so it is a significant boost for us to have a player of his quality and talent commit his long-term future to the club.

"He has proven to be a first-rate player for Everton and England over many years and his attitude, focus and leadership continues to be exemplary."