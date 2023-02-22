Sania Mirza bows out with surprising defeat in Dubai Open

Sports Sports Sania Mirza bows out with surprising defeat in Dubai Open

She won six Grand Slam titles and 43 major titles in the celebrated career

22 February,2023 12:59 pm

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Sania Mirza, the Indian ace tennis player and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has retired from the game after suffering a shock defeat in final game of the career.

She played along with Madison Keys of the US when the pair was defeated by Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in the women’s doubles match at the Dubai Open.

The 36-year-old was playing the last tournament of her glorious career after announcing her retirement plans earlier last month.

The former women’s doubles world number one was ranked at 28 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. She won six Grand Slam titles and 43 major titles in the celebrated career spanning over wo decades.

She is the only Indian woman to top doubles rankings, and achieve a career-high singles ranking of 27.

As the curtains fall on her career, fans pay tribute to her on social media for entertaining them with thrilling performance for long time.

— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) February 21, 2023