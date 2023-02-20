Merlier takes UAE Tour opener in photo finish

Sports Sports Merlier takes UAE Tour opener in photo finish

Merlier takes UAE Tour opener in photo finish

20 February,2023 08:06 pm

Paris (AFP) – Soudal-Quickstep's Belgian rider Tim Merlier won the first stage of the UAE Tour on Monday pipping Lotto Dstny's Caleb Ewan in a sprint finish.

The two riders finished shoulder to shoulder prompting a 10-minute delay as the race organisers pored over the photo finish in a bid to split them.

They opted against calling it a dead heat and gave Merlier, 30, the win by the slimmest of margins.

“I was not sure,” Merlier said afterwards.

“I know I did a good jump in the end, and I knew when I started my sprint that it was a good sprint.