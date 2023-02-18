Medvedev breezes into Rotterdam final and back into world top 10

Sports Sports Medvedev breezes into Rotterdam final and back into world top 10

Medvedev breezes into Rotterdam final and back into world top 10

18 February,2023 11:54 pm

Rotterdam (AFP) – Daniil Medvedev outclassed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets on Saturday to reach the Rotterdam ATP final and ensure a return to the world's top 10.

Russian player Medvedev, seeded sixth, won 6-1, 6-2 in just 82 minutes, converting six of 13 break points to reach his first final since claiming the title in Vienna last October.

"It was an amazing match. The score looks easy, but the match was not. I felt physically like I was playing five sets," said former world number one Medvedev.

In his 28th career final on Sunday, he will face either Italy's 14th-ranked Jannik Sinner or Dutch wild card Tallon Griekspoor.

"It would be amazing to win here," said Medvedev, a 15-time champion on the tour.

"Every time I come here, everywhere there are photos of the winners and their names.

"I don't remember who won it first time, but then Arthur Ashe won it, then others like McEnroe, Borg, Edberg, and I'm like 'Well, that tournament has a history for sure'. To add my name there would be amazing."