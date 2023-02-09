Zain Mahmood clinches victory in Cholistan Jeep Rally qualifying round

Sports Sports Zain Mahmood clinches victory in Cholistan Jeep Rally qualifying round

Zain Mahmood covered the distance of 3 kilometers in (1 minute 22secs)

09 February,2023 11:40 pm

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – Noted offroad racer Zain Mahmood on Thursday claimed victory in the qualifying round of the Cholistan Jeep Rally.



Zain Mahmood had covered the distance of 3 kilometers in (1 minute 22secs) While Nadir Magsi got the second place while Faisal Shadikhel and Sahibzada Sultan secured the third and fourth places, respectively. During the race, two vehicles turned turtle.



On the other hand, in the women category, Rubab Hayat completed the 3km track in 01:31:98 seconds. The first round of the prepared category will be held on Friday.