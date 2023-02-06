Usman Wazir wins World Boxing Organization Youth World Champion

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir kept his winning streak alive by successfully defending his WBC World Youth title after defeating Krung Kling of Thailand in Dubai on Sunday.

With 10 consecutive international wins under his belt, Usman overpowered Kling in the seventh round of their 10-round championship match. In September of last year, the 22-year-old from Astore in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region made history as the first Pakistani boxer to win the title after defeating Somphot Seesa from Thailand.

Usman dedicated his victory to the police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and those lost in the Peshawar mosque blast. "We are proud of our security forces and police who have made tremendous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism," said Usman after the win. Additionally, Muhammad Saqib also represented Pakistan with a win, knocking out his Iranian opponent in the third round of their fight.