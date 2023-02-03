Pakistan beat India in friendly baseball match

Sports Sports Pakistan beat India in friendly baseball match

Pakistan beat India in friendly baseball match

03 February,2023 02:37 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s baseball squad triumphed over India with a score of 12-1 in a friendly match held in Islamabad on Thursday.

The contest consisted of seven innings, with Zakir, Waseem, and Shehzad each tallying two runs. The game was arranged after Pakistan won the West Asia Cup on Wednesday, defeating Palestine 11-3 in the championship game.

The Pakistan Federation Baseball took to Twitter to congratulate the winners, saying: “CONGRATULATIONS: Pakistan the New West Asia Cup baseball Champ. Team Palestine wins the hearts of the people with their outstanding display. Pakistani pitcher’s AMJAD and ZOHAIB made too difficult for Palestine players.”

— Pakistan Federation Baseball ️ (@pakbaseball) February 1, 2023

Earlier, the hosts beat Sri Lanka by 16-1 to book their place in the final of the event.

Meanwhile, Palestine defeated Bangladesh in the other semi-final to qualify for the title clash.

The West Asia Cup featured teams from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Palestine.

After qualifying for the final, Pakistan and Palestine also booked their place in the Asian Baseball Championship, which serves as a Baseball World Cup qualifying.