Mbappe, Messi and Neymar in same team not hindering PSG, says Galtier

31 January,2023 07:41 pm

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has denied that playing Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all together in the same side has a negative impact on the team s balance, as the Brazilian was ruled out of Wednesday s match at Montpellier.

PSG said Neymar is suffering from muscle fatigue and received treatment as he sat out training on Tuesday while the rest of his team-mates prepared for the trip south following Sunday s 1-1 draw at home to Reims in Ligue 1.

Neymar scored the opening goal against Reims but PSG conceded an equaliser deep into stoppage time as their lead over second-placed Lens remained three points.

PSG have won just one of four league games this month but Galtier rejected suggestions the presence of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi was hurting the team s stability.

"We have at PSG three incredibly strong attacking players -- Kylian, Leo and Ney, with 55 goals and 34 assists since the start of the season," Galtier said.

"To say that we have to leave one of them out to be balanced is a mistake. We ve been able to play well and be solid with all of three of them."

PSG face a run of six games in 19 days including the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on February 14.

"January hasn t been good and everyone needs to have it in their heads that February will be better," added Galtier.

He confirmed the club was in talks to sign Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea but said no deal had yet been completed.

"We will comment on the transfer window when it is closed," said Galtier.

"As for whether one, two or three players might come in, based on what I have read, the club is working hard... but I m not going to comment on potential arrivals or departures.

"If there are no arrivals, there are no arrivals."