FIFA World Cup: Opening match b/w Qatar & Ecuador today

Sports Sports FIFA World Cup: Opening match b/w Qatar & Ecuador today

FIFA World Cup: Opening match b/w Qatar & Ecuador today

20 November,2022 12:45 pm

DOHA (Dunya News) - The FIFA World Cup 2022 begins in Qatar today with the opening match between host country and Ecuador in Al Khor City. The match will start at 9:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Thirty-two best teams from all over the world are participating in the tournament, which is divided into eight groups.

A total of forty-eight group matches will be played in fourteen days till 2nd of next month.

The top two teams of each group will reach the round of 16. These knockout matches will start from 3rd of next month.

After this, the path from the quarter-final to the final will be decided. The final match will be played on 18th of next month.

A total of sixty-four matches will be played in this entire World Cup.

