Pak team reaches Lahore after qualifying for World Polo Championship

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Polo team reached Lahore after qualifying for World Polo Championship.

After the team reached Lahore Airport, they were very warmly welcomed as Pakistan Polo team outpowered India for the second time to confirm its berth in the Federation of International Polo (FIP) World Polo Championship scheduled in Wellington, USA from October 26 to November 6.

National Polo team defeated the arch-rivals by 7-3 in the second Zone E playoff played at East Rand Polo Club in Johannes­burg, South Africa on Sunday.

Earlier, Pakistan beat India by 5-4 in the first playoff held at Inanda Polo Club.

With the consecutive wins, Pakistan has qualified from Zone E to play XII FIP World Polo Championship.

Hamza Mawaz shone with six phenomenal goals to steer Pakistan towards a comprehensive win in the second encounter against India. Muhammad Mekiyal Sami also scored a goal.

Other team members were Raja Sami Ullah (captain) and Raja Temur Nadeem while Brig (Retd) Bader-Uz-Zaman and Lieutenant Colonel Ayaz Ahmed served as team manager and assistant team manager, respectively.