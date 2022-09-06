Swiatek becomes first Polish woman to reach US Open quarter-finals

Sports Sports Swiatek becomes first Polish woman to reach US Open quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek beat Jule Niemeier 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 to reach US Open quarter-finals on Monday.

06 September,2022 06:58 am

NEW YORK (AFP) - World number one Iga Swiatek became the first Polish woman to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Monday when she defeated Jule Niemeier in an error-strewn last-16 clash.

French Open champion Swiatek recovered from a set and a break down to see off her 108th-ranked German opponent, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Top seeded Swiatek will face US eighth seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.

In a mistake-riddled clash on Louis Armstrong Court, there were a total of 15 double faults, 12 breaks of serve and 76 unforced errors.

"It s really satisfying. This is my first quarter-final in New York so I am really proud of it," said Swiatek.

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Niemeier hadn t won a hardcourt match in her career before coming to New York.

However, went into Monday s match not having dropped a set and fired up to repeat her Wimbledon journey where she had also beaten world number two Anett Kontaveit.

The 23-year-old from Dortmund swept through the opener with breaks in the first and seventh games.

She held her nerve in an eight-minute second game of the second set, saving two break points.

Niemeier sensed a shock victory when she broke for 2-1 but Swiatek eventually prevailed, taking a set which featured seven breaks of serve in 10 games.

In the decider, the Pole raced to a 4-0 lead with the powerfully-built Niemeier only winning five points.

Moments later Swiatek completed victory with her 19th bagel set of the season to wrap up a place in a third Grand Slam quarter-final of 2022.

Swiatek said her success in 2022 has been helped by her rigid loyalty to her walk-on play list which includes AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Pearl Jam.

"I have been listening to it all year and I am pretty bored with it," she said. "But I am not going to change now."

