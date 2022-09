Bagnaia wins San Marino MotoGP for fourth straight victory

Sports Sports Bagnaia wins San Marino MotoGP for fourth straight victory

Bagnaia wins San Marino MotoGP for fourth straight victory

04 September,2022 05:51 pm

MISANO ADRIATICO (AFP) - Italy s Francesco Bagnaia won the San Marino MotoGP on Sunday to claim his fourth straight premier class triumph.

Ducati rider Bagnaia pipped Enea Bastianini in a thrilling win at Misano Adriatico which moved him to within 30 points of reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, who finished fifth.