Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare

Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers won stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday.

02 September,2022 07:01 am

PENAS BLANCAS (AFP) - Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers won stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after attacking from a small group of riders on a long-range escape.

Race leader Remco Evenepoel was forced wide by a motorbike at a corner 45km from home, causing him to suffer a painful fall.

But the 22-year-old Belgian picked himself up and eventually led a group containing the top five in the overall standings to the summit finish near the Costa del Sol.

That maintained his 2min 41sec advantage over defending champion Primoz Roglic.

Three Spaniards round out the top five, with Enric Mas of Movistar at 3min 03sec, local man Carlos Rodriguez at 4min 06sec and Juan Ayuso at 4min 53sec.

The stage covered 192.7km from the coast near Almunecar, where Rodriguez grew up.

