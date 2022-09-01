Quintana to appeal Tour de France disqualification at CAS

Sports Sports Quintana to appeal Tour de France disqualification at CAS

Quintana to appeal Tour de France disqualification at CAS

01 September,2022 04:22 pm

LAUSANNE (AFP) - Nairo Quintana has lodged an appeal against his Tour de France disqualification for taking a banned pain medication with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the tribunal announced Thursday.

The Colombian was stripped of his sixth-place finish for taking tramadol, a synthetic opioid which has been on a list of cycling s prohibited substances since 2019.

"At this time, it is not possible to indicate when the final decision will be announced," the court said in a statement.

A panel of arbitrators must be appointed before the date for a hearing can be set.

Traces of tramadol and its two main metabolites were found in two dried blood samples provided by Quintana on July 8 and 13 during the Tour, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said last month.

As a first-time offender, he was not banned from further competition and had been free to compete in the Vuelta a Espana.

However, the 32-year-old withdrew from the race the day before it started, saying he did not have "the head or the body for competition".

Quintana was the first Colombian to win a Grand Tour when he claimed Giro d Italia glory in 2014. He triumphed in the Vuelta two years later.