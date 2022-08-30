Gauff into US Open second round

Coco Gauff beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-3 to reach second round of the US Open on Monday.

30 August,2022 07:09 am

NEW YORK (AFP) - US teenager Coco Gauff swept into the second round of the US Open on Monday with a straight sets defeat of France s Leolia Jeanjean.

The 18-year-old 12th seed, chasing her first Grand Slam singles title after reaching the final of the French Open in June, advanced 6-2, 6-3 in 1hr 20mins.

Gauff used a flawless service game, powerful groundstrokes and speed around the court to overwhelm Jeanjean, ranked 149th in the world.

Gauff clinched victory with a break of serve in the second set, converting match point when she bludgeoned a forehand down the line after stranding Leolia on the opposite of the court.

Gauff lost only two points on her first serve during an impressive display which was also her first win on Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"This is my first win on Ashe and I think this is my fourth match on this court," Gauff said. "Finally I got a win here so thanks for coming out to support me.

"Anytime you can win a match it s a good day. I was nervous coming into today but once the nerves settled I was having a lot of fun out there.

"I didn t even know that I lost only two points on first serve. Sometimes I just try to hit it as hard as I can."

Gauff, who faces either Australia s Daria Saville or Romania s Elena Gabriela Ruse in the second round, is one of a crop of African-American players who credits Serena Williams with inspiring her emergence.

The American youngster said she would be tuning in later Monday as Williams played what could be her farewell Grand Slam singles match in the night session.

"I wouldnt be here if it wasn t for her," Gauff said after her win.

"I ll be watching her on TV. I ll be nervous because I hope she can finish her career on her terms.

"I hope you guys cheer your hardest tonight - because she deserves that."

